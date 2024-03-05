More than 2,500 fraud connections being cut daily, say DoT officials

The Department of Telecommunications’ (DoTs’) Sanchar Sathi portal is discontinuing more than 2,500 fraudulent connections on a daily basis, officials said on Monday.



The portal, launched last year, is the government's primary tool to protect mobile phone users from frauds.



Sanchar Saathi detects fraudulent connections and triggers re-verification. Failing to reverify, the number is disconnected.

Questions have been raised on the process followed by the government. But the DoT claims the established process of built-in checks and balances has resulted in zero complaints or grievances till date against the portal.



The portal will launch an app version soon. However, the DoT is working on introducing a grievance redressal portal to report connections disconnected by mistake through the Sanchar Sathi portal, the DoT officials said.

