Need frequent data on job creation, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Currently, MoSPI releases labour force data for urban areas in the form of PLFS quarterly, while for rural areas it is brought out annually

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:52 PM IST
Citing the need for frequent data on job creation in the economy, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran called for more frequent periodic labour force surveys (PLFS), inclusive of rural job data, at the 28th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations (CoCSSO), organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.



Currently, MoSPI releases labour force data for urban areas in the form of PLFS quarterly, while for rural areas it is brought out annually.

Additionally, the CEA also called for greater synergy between official statistics and reducing the time lag in the release of data.



The two-day conference is being held to set the tone for upcoming surveys and the development of administrative datasets, with one of the points being addressed being the need for district-level statistics for many primary economic indicators.



Also speaking at the event, Saurabh Garg, secretary, MoSPI, highlighted the pivotal role of states in creating a robust statistical system.



“Revitalising the existing statistical coordination mechanism between the Centre and States/UTs is important, especially when it is much needed for quick actions towards statistical reforms for a better and more robust National Statistical System,” he added.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

