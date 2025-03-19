Need to prioritise core trade issues during FTA talks: Sunil Barthwal

To avoid prolonged discussions and enable quicker outcomes, there is a need to prioritise discussions on core trade issues such as tariffs and non-tariff barriers during free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Wednesday.

Long-drawn negotiations that take years often result in businesses losing interest in trade talks. However, focusing on core trade issues can help India navigate complex negotiations more efficiently.

“When we look at these free trade agreements, sometimes they take so much time that businesses lose interest. We are also reviewing some of these issues within the department and talking to partner nations that are negotiating FTAs with us, asking why we cannot first look at core trade issues. Even if it is the first phase of a comprehensive agreement, let there be some kind of outcome from these negotiations,” Barthwal said at an industry event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Barthwal’s comment came at a time when India is negotiating trade deals with countries in the global north, including the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU). In the case of the UK and EU, negotiations have been particularly long drawn, as both were launched in 2022 and are yet to materialise. In the case of the EU, the first attempt to seal a deal began in 2007.

However, in the case of an agreement with the US, a multi-sector trade deal is being worked out in tranches. Similarly, in the case of the pact with Australia, an interim agreement was finalised in 88 days, and a comprehensive deal is being negotiated post that.

Barthwal said that this should be the approach for proposed trade deals with Latin American countries (LAC) as well. “I think that is going to be a great way forward, by which we will be able to achieve many things, and businesses will be able to see that the outcomes are very fast,” he said.

He further said that India aims to double its trade with the LAC region from $50 billion to $100 billion. Some of the key sectors for collaboration could include automobiles, pharmaceuticals, IT services, and infrastructure.