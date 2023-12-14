Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax collection at Rs 10.64 trn in Apr-Nov, 58.34% of BE

Net direct tax collection at Rs 10.64 trn in Apr-Nov, 58.34% of BE

The net tax collection for April-November stood at Rs 10.64 trillion, which is 23.4 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry of Finance said

So far, direct tax collection is up by about 20 per cent and indirect tax is higher by 5 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Net direct tax collection in the eight months of the current fiscal touched 58.34 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE) at Rs 10.64 trillion.

The net tax collection for April-November stood at Rs 10.64 trillion, which is 23.4 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry of Finance said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gross collections, before issuing refunds, grew 17.7 per cent to Rs 12.67 trillion in the April-November period.

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.03 trillion issued from April to November of the current fiscal.

Special initiative was taken for cases where refunds had failed initially and subsequently issued to validated bank accounts, the ministry said.

In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 trillion is expected to be collected in direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax), and Rs 15.38 trillion from indirect taxes (GST, customs, excise).

Earlier this week, a senior finance ministry official said that the government is likely to stick to the budgeted estimate of a total tax collection target of Rs 33.61 trillion for the current fiscal in the revised estimates.

So far, direct tax collection is up by about 20 per cent and indirect tax is higher by 5 per cent.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

UBS upgrades India's FY24 real GDP growth estimate marginally to 6.3%

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Indian oil product demand growth to slow ahead: International Energy Agency

Procurement from govt's GeM portal may reach Rs 3.5 trillion this fiscal

From -0.52% to 0.26%, WPI inflation hits 8-month high in November

Capex on national highways rose to Rs 2.4 trl in 2022-23: Nitin Gadkari

Centre cuts logistics costs to below 9% of GDP with higher state spending

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Direct taxesdirect tax collectionUnion BudgetIncome tax collection

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story