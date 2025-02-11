Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax collection grows by 14.7% to Rs 17.8 trn until Feb 10

Net direct tax collection grows by 14.7% to Rs 17.8 trn until Feb 10

Corporate tax during the same period grew at a slower pace of 6.1 per cent to Rs 7.8 trillion, while the securities transaction tax grew 65.05 per cent to Rs 49,201 crore

India's net direct tax collection, with refunds adjusted, grew 22.5 per cent to Rs 6.93 trillion between April 1 and August 11 of FY25.
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Net direct tax collection grew 14.7 per cent to Rs 17.8 trillion between April 1 and February 10 of FY25, according to the latest data released by the income tax department on Tuesday.
 
Of this, non-corporate tax — which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, bodies of individuals, associations of persons, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons — surged 20.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 9.4 trillion.
 
Corporate tax during the same period grew at a slower pace of 6.1 per cent to Rs 7.8 trillion while the securities transaction tax (STT) was up 65.05 per cent to Rs 49,201 crore.
 
Gross direct tax collections during the period grew 19.1 per cent to Rs 21.9 trillion, with refunds up 42.6 per cent to Rs 4.1 trillion during the same period.
 
The government is targeting a total gross tax revenue of Rs 38.53 trillion (revised estimates) for FY25. This includes a goal of Rs 22.37 trillion from direct taxes and Rs 16.16 trillion from indirect taxes.
 
In the previous financial year (2023-24), the Centre’s net direct tax revenue was Rs 19.6 trillion after accounting for refunds, reflecting a growth rate of 17.7 per cent. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can look at 10x growth in India-Israel bilateral trade: Piyush Goyal

Speedy rebound is happening on strong economic foundation: FM Sitharaman

India's growth trajectory remains steady, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Govt using almost entire borrowings in FY26 towards capex: FM Sitharaman

Premium

Debt-to-GDP over fiscal deficit: Will FM Sitharaman's strategy pay off?

Topics :Tax CollectionNet direct tax collections

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story