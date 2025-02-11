Speedy rebound is happening on strong economic foundation: FM Sitharaman

India’s economic growth is witnessing a speedy rebound on account of a strong economic foundation, and the government will take measures to ensure that it remains the fastest-growing economy going forward, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Tuesday.

“Only in two of the last 12 quarters has the growth rate touched 5.4 per cent or remained below it… I want to inform the members that on account of a strong economic foundation, a speedy rebound is happening,” Sitharaman said in her reply to the Budget discussions in Lok Sabha.

India's economy is expected to grow by 6.4 per cent in real terms and by 9.7 per cent in nominal terms, according to advance estimates released by the National Statistics Office. The finance minister said that driven by good rural demand, private final consumption was expected to grow by 7.5 per cent in 2024-25 and estimated to be 61.8 per cent of the nominal GDP—the highest since 2002-03.

“The world's scenario in the last 10 years has turned 180 degrees. The challenges for many countries in making their budgets are far more complicated now than ever before,” Sitharaman said.

Stressing global uncertainties such as the continuation of conflict in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, stagnation in global GDP, and sticky inflation in emerging markets, she said, “The Budget has sought to address these immediate challenges facing the domestic economy in the global context.”

She said that the main goals of the Budget were to accelerate growth, secure inclusive development, invigorate private sector investments, and uplift household sentiments.

“We also want to have employment-led development, spur domestic consumption, and boost manufacturing in India, including export promotion, continuing public capital expenditures, and rekindling the animal spirits in the private sector to step up investments,” Sitharaman added.

She said that effective capital expenditure, including core capital outlay and grants-in-aid for the creation of capital assets, is projected at Rs 15.48 lakh crore in the Budget Estimate for 2025-26, compared to Rs 13.18 lakh crore in the Revised Estimate for FY25. Capex, therefore, is 4.3 per cent of GDP, and the fiscal deficit target is set at 4.4 per cent of GDP for the next fiscal year.

“The government is using almost the entire borrowed resources for financing effective capital expenditure. Money is not being denied to any of the capital expenditure accounts,” Sitharaman said.

Highlighting that transfers to states have been growing every year, the finance minister said the Budget has provided a statement on the status of the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) account, which shows that the states are sitting on an unspent balance of Rs 1 lakh crore as of December 31, 2024, for centrally sponsored schemes.

The state government designates one SNA for each scheme and opens its account in a scheduled commercial bank. The model seeks to ensure just-in-time release of scheme funds to states based on the pace of expenditure.

“This brings to the fore the implementation challenges of states and the need for action to remedy this at the state level,” Sitharaman said.

She added that not only the Centre but also the states need to focus on debt consolidation and rationalising their debt balances.

Sitharaman also said that inflation receives the highest priority from the government and has stayed within the band of 2 to 6 per cent.

“There are many parameters that we keep monitoring to ensure affordable rates and the distribution of food materials to people,” she said.

On rupee depreciation, the finance minister said that various global and domestic factors are influencing the value of the rupee against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee has depreciated 3.3 per cent against the US dollar between October 2024 and January 2025, but the decline has been lower than that in some of its Asian peers. Sitharaman highlighted that all G10 currencies also depreciated during this period by more than 6 per cent, with the euro and British pound depreciating by 6.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively.