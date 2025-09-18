Net direct tax revenue jumps 9% to ₹10.82 trillion till September 17

Net direct tax collection grew 9.18 per cent so far this fiscal to over Rs 10.82 lakh crore due to higher advance tax mop-up from corporates and slower refunds.
Refund issuances dropped 24 per cent to Rs 1.61 lakh crore between April 1 and September 17.
During the period, corporate advance tax collection increased 6.11 per cent to over Rs 3.52 lakh crore. However, non-corporate advance tax mop-up declined 7.30 per cent to Rs 96,784 crore.
Between April 1 and September 17, net corporate tax collection stood at over Rs 4.72 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.50 lakh crore in the same period in 2024.
Non-corporate tax, which includes individuals and HUFs, mop-up so far this fiscal stood at about Rs 5.84 lakh crore, up from over Rs 5.13 lakh crore in the same period of the last year.
Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collection stood at Rs 26,306 crore so far this fiscal, up from Rs 26,154 crore in the year-ago period.
Net direct tax collection, which includes personal income tax and corporate tax, recorded a 9.18 per cent growth year-on-year to Rs 10.82 lakh crore till September 17 this fiscal. It was over Rs 9.91 lakh crore a year ago.
Gross direct tax collection, before adjusting refunds, stood at over Rs 12.43 lakh crore till September 17 this fiscal, a 3.39 per cent growth over the year-ago period.
In the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 25.20 lakh crore, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app