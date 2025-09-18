Rajasthan govt plans new strategy to further raise mining

The Rajasthan government is planning on bringing out a new strategy to increase mining-related revenue, with the department among the top-performers in 2024-25 (FY25), with a growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of ₹9,228 crore.

According to a mines department official, a “concrete strategy”, which includes aspects like recovery of dues, is being developed. He added that the department has been asked to focus on the collection of arrears, fines, and penalties imposed on illegal mining activities.

Superintending mining engineers have been directed to conduct one-on-one interactions with major defaulters under the mines department’s amnesty scheme for the waiver of outstanding interest to expedite recovery. The scheme allows miners to settle outstanding debts at reduced rates.

T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines and petroleum), said: "Field officers are responsible for contacting all defaulters covered by the scheme and making concerted efforts to recover. They have been asked to expedite recovery efforts in all cases, except those with court stays." He added that the department had collected over ₹3,460 crore in revenue as of August. Mahesh Mathur, additional director (mines) said the state government has increased its revenue target to ₹12,000 crore in FY26, requiring accelerated collection efforts. Rajasthan produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals. It is India's sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite and gypsum.