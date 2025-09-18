Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt plans new strategy to further raise mining

Rajasthan govt plans new strategy to further raise mining

According to a mines department official, a "concrete strategy", which includes aspects like recovery of dues, is being developed

Mining at Copper World project
premium
The current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, through its 2024 mining policy, aims to raise the sector’s contribution to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) from the current 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by FY30, and eventually to 6-8 per cent by FY47. | Image: Mitsubishi Corp
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan government is planning on bringing out a new strategy to increase mining-related revenue, with the department among the top-performers in 2024-25 (FY25), with a growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of ₹9,228 crore.
 
According to a mines department official, a “concrete strategy”, which includes aspects like recovery of dues, is being developed. He added that the department has been asked to focus on the collection of arrears, fines, and penalties imposed on illegal mining activities. 
 
Superintending mining engineers have been directed to conduct one-on-one interactions with major defaulters under the mines department’s amnesty scheme for the waiver of outstanding interest to expedite recovery. The scheme allows miners to settle outstanding debts at reduced rates.
 
T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines and petroleum), said: “Field officers are responsible for contacting all defaulters covered by the scheme and making concerted efforts to recover. They have been asked to expedite recovery efforts in all cases, except those with court stays.” 
 
He added that the department had collected over ₹3,460 crore in revenue as of August. 
 
Mahesh Mathur, additional director (mines) said the state government has increased its revenue target to ₹12,000 crore in FY26, requiring accelerated collection efforts.
 
Rajasthan produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals. It is India’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite and gypsum.
 
The current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, through its 2024 mining policy, aims to raise the sector’s contribution to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) from the current 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by FY30, and eventually to 6-8 per cent by FY47. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Resolution on 25% extra US tariff likely in coming months: CEA Nageswaran

Tariff issue with US may be resolved in 8-10 weeks: CEA Nageswaran

EU unveils new agenda for India, but energy ties with Russia cast shadow

'Hoped for more progress' in talks with India, says EU trade chief

Premium

Power sector CO2 emissions down for only second time in half a century

Topics :Rajasthan governmentMining industrymining sectorIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story