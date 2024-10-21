Net FDI in India more than doubles in Apr-Aug 2024, shows RBI data

Showing signs of revival, net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India— inflows minus outflows—more than doubled in April–August this year to $6.62 billion from $3.26 billion in the same period last year.

Gross inward FDI during April–August 2024 increased to $36.1 billion from $27.4 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s data (October 2024 bulletin).

Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $20.76 billion in the five months of FY25, up from $18.88 billion in April–August 2023, the RBI data showed.

Around two-thirds of the gross FDI inflows were directed towards manufacturing, financial services, communication services, and electricity and other energy sectors. About three-fourths of the flows were sourced from Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, the Netherlands, and the US.