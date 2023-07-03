New Delhi to enter global spotlight as India hosts first G20 Summit

The 18th Leaders Summit of the G20 will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. The first summit to be held in South Asia, it will also host the largest delegation of 43 Heads of State and Government, as well as the heads of international organizations.

Come September, India will be hosting the largest, and most significant international gathering in its history as the leaders of the G20 nations reach New Delhi for their annual summit.