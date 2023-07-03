New Delhi to enter global spotlight as India hosts first G20 Summit

|Summit
|Date
|Venue
|Host Leader
|Major outcome
|1st
|Nov, 2008
|Washington D.C, US
|George W. Bush
|General agreement on cooperation in key areas to strengthen economic growth, deal with 2008 financial crisis, and lay foundation for global financial reform to avoid similar crises in future
|2nd
|Apr, 2009
|London, UK
|Gordon Brown
|In principle agreement on $1.1 trillion global stimulus package to improve international finance, credit and trade, establishment of financial stability forum working with the IMF, attempt to bring wider global regulation of hedge funds and credit-rating agencies
|3rd
|Sep, 2009
|Pittsburgh, US
|Barack Obama
|Boosting influence of major developing nations like India, China and Brazil, G20 became the new permanent council for international economic cooperation replacing the smaller G8, which continued to meet on major security issues.
|4th
|Jun, 2010
|Toronto, Canada
|Stephen Harper
|Facing a fragile global recovery, nations agreed to cut budget deficits by half by 2030, and reduce debt-to-GDP ratio in each economy by 2016, agreed on financial institutions being taxed separately by national governments.
|5th
|Nov, 2010
|Seoul, South Korea
|Lee Myung-bak
|Agrrement on shifting 6% quota and voting rights at the IMF to emerging and developing nations and adjustment of IMF's Executive Board's composition, the Basel III agreement, and solutions to problems faced by Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFI)
|6th
|Nov, 2011
|Cannes, France
|Nicolas Sarkozy
|Launch of Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) and endorsement of Action Plan on Food Price Volatility and Agriculture
|7th
|Jun, 2012
|Los Cabos, Mexico
|Felipe Calderón
|Establishment of country-specific measures to strengthen demand, growth, confidence and financial stability under Los Cabos Growth and Jobs Action Plan, extension of earlier pledge to resist and roll back protectionist trade and investment measures to 2014-end
|8th
|Sep, 2013
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Vladimir Putin
|Meeting amidst sharp differences over possible US military action against Syria, nations committed to previous pledges including rationalize and phase out inefficient fuel subsidies encouraging wasteful consumption in the medium term
|9th
|Nov, 2014
|Brisbane, Australia
|Tony Abbott
|Targeted goal of increasing economic growth by an extra 2% through commitments made, increasing infrastructure investment through creation of a four-year infrastructure hub Global Infrastructure Hub
|10th
|Nov, 2015
|Antalya, Turkey
|Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
|Summit mostly focused on political rather than economic issues due to the terrorist attacks in Paris, in which 130 people were killed, and a declaration on fighting terrorism was adopted
|11th
|Sep, 2016
|Hangzhou, China
|Xi Jinping
|Hangzhou Consensus' called on G20 to deliver more inclusive economic growth through co-ordinated macroeconomic policy, open trade and innovation.
|12th
|Jul, 2017
|Hamburg, Germany
|Angela Merkel
|A new emphasis on the need for trade deals to be reciprocal and non-discriminatory towards developing countries, reduced the previous emphasis on the primacy of liberalization and the promotion of free market economics across the board.
|13th
|Nov, 2018
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Mauricio Macri
|A gender mainstreaming strategy across the G20 agenda put gender equality at the centre of its governance, new resources for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorized
|14th
|Jun, 2019
|Osaka, Japan
|Shinzō Abe
|The new 'Osaka Track' committed to promote efforts on international rule-making on digital economy, especially on data flow and electronic commerce, 'Osaka Blue Ocean Vision' aimed to reduce additional pollution by marine plastic litter to zero by 2050
|15th
|Nov, 2020
|Virtual
|King Salman
|Focussed on health and Covid-19, nations promised to collaborate on research and technology to battle the pandemic, and extend support to developing and underdeveloping countries, G20 Riyadh InfraTech Agenda outline investments for delivering better social, economic and environmental outcomes
|15th
|Oct, 2021
|Rome, Italy
|Mario Draghi
|Agreement announced on global taxation regime for multinationals with a 15% minimum corporate tax, a new target of channeling $100 billion of IMF funds towards poorest nations was set
|17th
|Nov, 2022
|Bali, Indonesia
|Joko Widodo
|Russia and China jointly agreed Russia should not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine while most nations condemned Moscows actions in Ukraine.
|18th
|Sep, 2023
|New Delhi, India
|Narendra Modi
|…
