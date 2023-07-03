76% of Rs 2,000 bank notes returned to banks till June 30, says RBI



When their withdrawal was announced on May 19, there were Rs 3.56 trillion such notes in the banking system. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday that 76 per cent of the Rs 2,000 notes have been returned till June 30, with 87 per cent being deposited and 13 per cent exchanged.



The Rs 2,000 note was introduced in November 2016 after Rs 500 and the Rs 1,000 notes were demonetised. The Rs 2,000 note was issued primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner. “According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation after the announcement on May 19 is Rs 2.72 lakh crore up to June 30, 2023. Consequently, Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on June 30 stood at Rs 0.84 lakh crore. Thus, 76% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023 have since been returned,” RBI said.