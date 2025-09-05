Home / Economy / News / New GST reforms to cause ₹3,700 cr revenue loss to govt: SBI report

New GST reforms to cause ₹3,700 cr revenue loss to govt: SBI report

The government estimates the net fiscal impact of GST rates rationalisation will be ₹48,000 crore on an annualised basis

Goods and Services Tax, GST
The report said that the GST rate rationalisation will largely have a positive impact on the banking sector.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The State Bank of India (SBI) in its latest research report said that reforms in GST through reduction in rates will cause a minimal revenue loss of ₹3,700 crore.
 
The government estimates the net fiscal impact of GST rates rationalisation will be ₹48,000 crore on an annualised basis.
 
According to the report, given the growth and consumption boost, the minimal revenue loss is estimated at ₹3,700 crore and will have no impact on the fiscal deficit.
 
At the 56th meeting of GST Council held few days ago, the current four-tier structure has been replaced with a two-tier one, with a standard rate of 18 per cent and five per cent, and de-merit rate of 40 per cent on selected few goods and services.
 
The report said that the GST rate rationalisation will largely have a positive impact on the banking sector due to meaningful cost efficiencies.
 
GST rate rationalisation has also brought down the effective weighted average rate from 14.4 per cent at the time of inception in 2017, which is expected to come down to 9.5 per cent, the report said.
 
When GST was introduced, the four rates were five per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.
 
Since the GST rate rationalisation of essential items (around 295) has declined from 12 per cent to five per cent or zero, the CPI inflation in the category may also come down by 25 basis points to 30 basis points in the current financial year, the report said.
 
Overall, the CPI inflation may be moderated in the range of 65 basis points to 75 basis points over 2026-27, according to the report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

How gaps in governance standards weigh on India's sovereign ratings

'No need to panic, negotiations underway': Piyush Goyal on Trump tariffs

GST cut will reduce prices of Alto, Wagon R: Maruti chief R C Bhargava

Premium

Sin goods to face extra levy over 40% GST: CBIC chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

Premium

Corporate sector revenues continue to trail India's robust GDP growth

Topics :GST RevampsbiGST cuts

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story