Home / Economy / News / How gaps in governance standards weigh on India's sovereign ratings

How gaps in governance standards weigh on India's sovereign ratings

Fitch Ratings keeps country at lowest investment grade, citing poor scores in political stability and corruption control

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive' from ‘stable' while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.
premium
India has made modest gains over the past five years | Representative Picture
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fitch Ratings last week maintained India’s sovereign rating at the lowest rung of investment grade (BBB-), citing the country’s poor grades in World Bank’s governance index as one of the reasons for its decision.
 
The Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) is a snapshot of 200 countries, including India, and tracks six areas: voice and accountability, political stability, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law, and control of corruption. Based on inputs from more than 30 global think tanks, international agencies, NGOs and private companies, WGI is among the most widely used benchmarks to assess governance quality. 
 
India has made modest gains over the past five years. It scored 51.5 and 41.5 out of 100 for voice and accountability and control of corruption in 2023, regressing from 56 and 44.8 in 2019.
 
Political stability is the country’s most pressing governance challenge, with scores stuck below 25 for five years: 19.3 in 2019 and 21.3 in 2023, the last time WGI data was compiled.
 
Government effectiveness has steadily improved — from 59.0 in 2019 to 67.9 in 2023 — to reflect stronger institutional performance. Regulatory quality and rule of law have also inched up. India’s overall average governance score was 47.6 in 2023, marginally higher than 46.3 in 2019. 
 
Compared with other emerging economies with similar Fitch credit ratings, India’s overall governance score is close to Indonesia’s 49.2. Government effectiveness score (67.9) is almost at par with Indonesia (69.8). All emerging economies except Mexico scored above 50 in 2023. 
 
Fitch classifies ratings on a scale from ‘AAA’, the safest, to ‘D’, default. ‘BBB+’ signals stronger capacity to meet commitments than ‘BBB’, which indicates better financial capabilities than BBB- (India’s rating). The ratings influence borrowing costs and investor confidence in a country’s economy.
 
Countries with similar WGI scores generally hold comparable credit ratings, though differences can be seen in their outlook. The ‘+’ or ‘-’ sign is often added to a rating to indicate a country’s relative position within the broader rating category. 
 
Fitch said that India’s strong growth and resilient external finances support its credit profile, but “lagging structural metrics, including governance indicators and gross domestic product per capita, also constrain the rating”.
 
The agency’s affirmation of India at BBB- with a ‘stable outlook’ reflects how shortcomings in political stability, accountability, and controlling corruption continue to weigh on the country. Institutional reforms and greater transparency could help strengthen investor confidence and pave the way for a future rating upgrade.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'No need to panic, negotiations underway': Piyush Goyal on Trump tariffs

GST cut will reduce prices of Alto, Wagon R: Maruti chief R C Bhargava

Premium

Sin goods to face extra levy over 40% GST: CBIC chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

Premium

Corporate sector revenues continue to trail India's robust GDP growth

Premium

GST reforms to boost competitiveness of exporters across sectors

Topics :India's sovereign ratingFitch india growth forecastFitch RatingsFitch RatingWorld Bank reportIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story