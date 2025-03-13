New IIP series to use GST data, prepare seasonally adjusted series: Govt

The National Statistics Office (NSO) is considering using goods and services tax (GST) data in the new index of industrial production (IIP) series, which is slated for release in February next year, said MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg on Thursday.

Speaking at an event titled ‘Transforming India's National Statistical System’, organised by the World Bank, he further highlighted that the new IIP series will also have a seasonally adjusted series at the sectoral level.

Besides, the new IIP series will be chain-based, as the annual survey of industries (ASI) data is available to adjust the weights of different industries. Also, the ministry is working to substitute factories that have changed their line of production, become obsolete, or remain non-responsive.

“As part of the ongoing base year revision process, where we are updating the base year for all macro-indicators, we are looking to add these new features in the new series so that we get a better picture of economic activities in the country,” said Garg. Currently, NSO is working to revise and update the base year of the IIP to FY23 from FY12. It is expected to release the first revised series in February 2026, along with the revised gross domestic product (GDP) series. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, says that using GST data will help in better capturing the unorganised manufacturing sector, as many small and medium units have registered under GST.

“Besides, seasonally adjusting the series at the sectoral level will present a better picture of production trends in the country, as a lot of production in developing economies is seasonal, and their weightage needs to be adjusted. For example, food products like ice cream are seasonal. Keeping their weight unchanged throughout the year does not present an accurate picture,” he adds. PC Mohanan, former acting chairman, National Statistical Commission, says that chain-basing the IIP will help in better capturing production trends, as it will account for factories that have emerged or closed within a year. “For the current series, the sample of factories was fixed way back in 2011. Manufacturing establishments, in particular, have a short life—they are established quickly and shut down soon. Chaining will help in better data capture,” he added.