Next-generation reforms should focus on deregulation: Rajiv Gauba

Next-generation reforms in India should be defined by deregulation, with focus on "nuts-and-bolts" reforms and doing away with the licence, approval, permission and frequent-renewal regime that exists in different forms, NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai, Gauba said the next phase of reforms should focus on a systematic review of laws, regulations and administrative processes to make governance simpler.

Reflecting on the reforms undertaken over the past decade, he highlighted measures such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the liberalisation of the foreign investment regime. These reforms, he said, reshaped the Indian economy and opened up sectors that were earlier considered off-limits to private enterprise. Defence and space have since been opened up to greater private participation, while nuclear energy is now also part of the reform agenda, Gauba said.

Taking deregulation to states and cities Gauba said the government is undertaking a systematic review of laws, regulations and administrative processes through a high-level committee, guided by the philosophy of trust-based governance. He said the reform process cannot be limited to the Centre, as many important areas fall within the domain of state and municipal governments. In this context, Gauba pointed to the work of the deregulation task force, which seeks to take the principles of trust-based governance to the state and city levels. He cited the special assistance to states for capital investment scheme and the urban challenge fund as examples of the Centre’s approach to incentivising reforms. Gauba described this approach as cooperative federalism with a competitive edge, under which incentives are linked to reform milestones and projects are selected through a challenge mode.

Balancing fintech innovation with regulation Turning to India’s fintech sector, Gauba highlighted its rapid growth and contribution to financial inclusion and access to financial services. He said India’s digital public infrastructure, including Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), DigiLocker and the account aggregator framework, can be replicated globally. He said regulation in technology-driven sectors needs to maintain a dynamic balance between protecting public interest and allowing innovation to flourish. Regulatory frameworks, he added, should be principles-based, technology-neutral and proportionate to the risks involved. He further said that such frameworks should promote competition, ensure non-discriminatory access to underlying infrastructure and improve information symmetry.