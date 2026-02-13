NITI calls for inverted duty correction to boost electronics exports

“India’s electronics sector stands at a pivotal juncture, while domestic demand, assembly capacity, and production-linked incentives have driven rapid growth, export performance continues to lag due to structural gaps, cost disadvantages, and fragmented ecosystem development,” the Aayog said in the sixth edition of its commentary publication ‘Trade Watch Quarterly’.

NITI recommended that the government rationalise input tariffs, correct inverted duty structures, and address logistics inefficiencies to narrow the 10-18 per cent cost gap vis-a-vis global competitors.

In its analysis, the think tank found that India faces a 10-14 per cent cost disadvantage in assembly and 14-18 per cent in components versus China and Vietnam. Moreover, high capital costs and logistics add to competitiveness gaps.

It also recommended the introduction of VAT/GST refunds or rebates on imported raw materials to support battery and critical component manufacturing and incentivise domestic capacity creation, along with integration of capex subsidies, tax incentives, and research and development (R&D) support with labour and utility cost measures to enhance overall manufacturing competitiveness.