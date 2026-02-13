Indian refiners see limited gains from Venezuela as Russian oil dries up

Indian Oil’s Paradip and HMEL’s Bhatinda plant also count as complex refineries, but a lack of adequate blending infrastructure limits operations, a senior refining official said.
However, any increase in imports of Venezuela’s heavy, acidic grades are cold comfort for the rapid depletion of higher-quality Russian varieties from India’s crude oil basket, a shift that has been accelerated by US pressure, senior industry officials said. Even at its peak in 2015 and 2016 — when Venezuela’s oil production was around 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) — India imported only around 441,000 bpd and 415,000 bpd, respectively, according to data from maritime intelligence agency Kpler.