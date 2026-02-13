Indian refiners see limited gains from Venezuela as Russian oil dries up

Venezuelan oil is currently being traded at a discount of around $15 per barrel to European benchmark Brent, a light, low-sulphur, superior crude, an industry official said. Freight rates to India average $7 per barrel, leaving only around $6-$7 per barrel for Indian refiners. Last year, Venezuelan oil on a delivered basis fetched Indian refiners a discount of around $10 per barrel on a delivered basis, the official said. Indian Customs data also shows similar numbers.

However, an increase in Venezuelan flows has widened the discount to lighter grades, US officials said on earnings calls. Wider discounts on heavier crude oils, including Canadian grades, help companies like Reliance that process such crudes, a Mumbai-based analyst said. But state-run refiners like Indian Oil may not benefit because the heavier grades they buy from Iraq, such as Basrah Heavy, are of better quality and will not see much difference in rates, a company official said.