Reliance Industries secures US licence to buy Venezuelan crude oil

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL operates the Jamnagar complex, the world’s largest and most complex single-site refinery, in Gujarat, capable of processing diverse and heavy crude oil. An email sent to RIL seeking comment remained unanswered.

Global refiners are currently eyeing Venezuelan crude after the US government eased sanctions on the country. Prior to the US sanctions imposed on Caracas in 2019, RIL and Russia-backed Nayara Energy were the top Indian buyers of Venezuelan crude.

Venezuela produces only about 0.8 per cent of the global crude output despite holding 18 per cent of the world’s oil reserves, reflecting years of underinvestment and infrastructure constraints. Until now, China and the US were the largest buyers of Venezuelan oil.