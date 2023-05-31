No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

In the backdrop of Shein, a Chinese fashion major, making a comeback three years after it was forced to shut its India business, there was expectation that Chinese vendors may be allowed in telecom. Shein is coming through a joint venture with Reliance Industries.

The government has no plans of providing trusted source certificates to Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers such as Huawei and ZTE yet, thereby keeping them locked out of India’s telecom sector, according to officials in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Officials pointed at national security concerns to block Chinese firms in telecom.