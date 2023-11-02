Home / Economy / News / 'Non-compliance with safety issues could lead to non-tariff trade barriers'

'Non-compliance with safety issues could lead to non-tariff trade barriers'

The secretary also mentioned the use of software in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals to detect and respond to occupational health issues

BS Reporter
Photo: ANI | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With safety provisions increasingly coming up for discussions in the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the Labour Secretary in an event today highlighted the imperative of maintaining high safety standards to avoid them being used as potential trade barriers by the partner nations.

"In the context of India’s rapid economic growth and its integration into global markets, it is crucial that we address safety and labour issues, as non-compliance could lead to non-tariff trade barriers, impeding our growth story," Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja said at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) awards for excellence in safety systems.

The secretary also mentioned the use of software in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals to detect and respond to occupational health issues as an example to illustrate the use of technology to detect health issues.

The software employed across 160 ESIC hospitals has enabled the mapping of patterns related to occupational diseases, a measure drawing from the data analysis strategies used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, FICCI Secretary General Shailesh Kumar Pathak noted that business continuity is more important than cost-cutting and avoiding disruptions to business processes and announced that FICCI would work with the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the ESIC hospitals to identify the root cause of diseases and accidents and persuade FICCI.

“In addition, FICCI would seek to work with large corporations in training their entire ecosystem of vendors, contractors, and subcontractors so their business continuity does not get disrupted by safety issues,” he added.

Also Read

Time of Day power tariff: Why you may have to pay higher electricity bills

New electricity tariff rules to make bills cheaper during solar hours

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

Self-regulation does not work well in preventing frauds, says Sebi WTM

Notable growth in coal sector due to rise in output of fossil fuel: Govt

Abu Dhabi considering investment pledges worth $50 billion for India

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Tech-powered aspirations for Amrit Kaal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tariff barriersNon-complianceIndian Employeesinsurance banking

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story