Home / Economy / News / NPS logs over 110,000 fresh subscribers in April, reveals NSO data

NPS logs over 110,000 fresh subscribers in April, reveals NSO data

Overall, 937,000 subscribers joined the National Pension System during FY24, 13.6 per cent higher than the 824,700 subscribers logged in the preceding financial year

nps savings national pension system
Representative Picture
Shiva Rajora
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As many as 110,655 fresh subscribers joined the National Pension System in April, with state government employees constituting nearly two-thirds of these new subscribers, latest data released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday showed.

Of the total subscribers, 79,876 subscribers belonged to the state governments, while 20,000 subscribers belonged to the central government. On the other hand, only 10,250 subscribers belonged to the corporate segment during the month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


An age-wise analysis showed that 43.8 per cent (48,530) fresh subscribers belonged to the 18-28 age group. This is crucial as subscribers belonging to this age group are usually first-timers in the job market and thus reflect its robustness.

The National Statistical Office released the compiled payroll data on Tuesday after a gap of three months due to the model code of conduct remaining in place.

Overall, 937,000 subscribers joined the National Pension System during FY24, 13.6 per cent higher than the 824,700 subscribers logged in the preceding financial year.

The corporate component of the scheme is voluntary in nature and includes people working in public sector organisations, private limited companies, or public sector banks among others.

The Union government has mandated the National Pension System for all its new employees, hence, this can be used as a proxy to gauge fresh recruitments at the central level. However, since a few states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab had announced a return to the Old Pension Scheme, thereby abandoning the National Pension System, it cannot be used as an exact metric to gauge hirings at the state level.

Managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, the National Pension System is designed on a defined contribution basis. Here, both the subscriber and the employer contribute an equal amount to a person’s account. It was made mandatory for all new central government employees from January 1, 2004, except the armed forces.

Since April 2018, the National Statistical Office has been bringing out employment-related statistics in the formal sector, using information on the number of subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, Employees’ State Insurance Scheme, and the National Pension System.

Also Read

Fresh NPS adoption by companies rises 9% in December, shows NSO data

NDA govt proposes 50% assured pension for central govt staff under NPS

50% assured pension for central govt staff under NPS: Proposal explained

Fresh NPS adoption by corporate sector slips to 34-month low in Nov: NSO

Rs 2 lakh as deduction: How to maximise tax saving with National Pension Scheme

SMEs divided over impact of new 45-days payment rule. Is it a boon or bane?

Power outages persist in North India amid rising demand and heatwaves

India's external debt rises to $663.8 bn; debt to GDP ratio falls: RBI

Crude prices may remain higher at $85-100 in short term: S&P Global

Seven years of GST: Collections surge by 87% despite certain challenges

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NPS schemePensionsNSOData economic indicators

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story