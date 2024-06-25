Seven years of GST: Collections surge by 87% despite certain challenges

The goods and services tax (GST) system has stabilised more or less, which is evident from the steady increase in its collections over a seven-year journey.

However, the system still faces a range of challenges that relate to conflicting orders by the authority for advance rulings (AARs), delay in setting up appeal mechanisms against these rulings and an increasing number of litigations.

With enhanced revenues from GST, one expects that the stage is set for shifting towards GST 2.0. However, reforms such as rationalising rates and including petrol and diesel in its fold may take some time to materialise.



The average monthly GST collections rose from Rs 90,000 during the first year of its implementation – 2017-28 (July-March) – to Rs 1.68 trillion during 2023-24, representing 87 per cent rise.

One may argue that these figures are in current prices and do not adjust for inflation. As such these numbers do not present the reality correctly.

To address this concern, one should take GST as a proportion of the gross domestic product (GDP). This proportion also rose from 6.23 per cent during the first full year of GST implementation – 2018-19 – to 6.83 per cent during 2023-24.

One may argue that this growth is not as high. This may be so because revenue-generating items such as petrol and diesel do not form part of GST as yet.



While the Centre is in favour of these two fuels coming under the ambit of GST, the states are reluctant. States’ revenues from sales tax/ VAT from petroleum constituted 16-17 per cent of their own tax revenues for the last five years till 2022-23.

For the Centre too, they are the source of important tax revenues, accounting for at least 9.15 per cent before devolution to the states during the last six years till 2023-24. The share has drastically reduced from the peak of 19.3 per cent in 2020-21 due to cut in cess and excise duties.

Including petrol and diesel was not even on the agenda of the GST Council meeting held on June 22. At present, GST is not imposed on crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and natural gas among petroleum. The list of items for the council meeting included bringing ATF and natural gas in GST but it was discussed.



Along with expanding the scope of GST to petroleum, particularly petrol and diesel, reducing the tax slabs is an important pending reform of this indirect tax system. Currently four slabs are there under the present GST system – 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent, besides cess over the peak rate on luxury and sin goods and lower rate on the bullion.

This was part of the agenda but was deferred since the Centre and the states did not want to take any decision in haste without considering its impact on revenues.

The proposal was to merge the 12 and 18 per cent slab and form a new slab somewhere in between. The government is analysing how to strike a balance between consumer interests and the exchequer since those items attracting 12 per cent rate would see higher rate and those drawing 18 per cent would face lower rate.



Conflicting rulings by the authorities for advance rulings (AARs) and delays in the operation of the appeal mechanism have marred the system further.

There are various instances of AARs or AAARs giving conflicting rulings. For instance, the Karnataka-based authority had ruled that the executive director of a company will not be liable to pay GST, but the income of non-executive directors will suffer the tax through the reverse charge mechanism (RCM). The order stirred controversy as other state AARs had held that all directors are liable to pay GST.

Normally, a person or entity providing services pays the tax to the exchequer and recovers it from the receiver of the service. Under RCM, the receiver of the service pays the tax by deducting it from the service provider's compensation.



However, in a case related to Clay Craft, the Rajasthan AAR had ruled that the services rendered by the director to the company, for which consideration is paid to the firm under any head, are liable to GST under RCM. The situation would remain the same even when the director is also a part-time director in another company. The AAR did not distinguish between executive director and non-executive director as was done by its Karnataka counterpart.

There are similar conflicting rulings, particularly on food items.

To fill the gap, the GST Council on December 22, 2018, resolved to create a Centralised Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling to deal with cases of conflicting decisions by two or more state appellate advance ruling authorities on the same issue. However, the resolution has not moved forward even after around five years.



The government has operationalized an appeal mechanism for AAAR rulings. Earlier this year, the government appointed Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as the President of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT). The government has also notified the principal bench, to be located in New Delhi, and 31 state benches at various locations across the country. The process for appointment of judicial members and technical members is in progress.

“Delays in establishing an appeals mechanism for tribunals underscore the need for prioritizing the resolution of pending tribunal cases, given the anticipated volume of filings once the tribunal becomes operational,” says Amit Maheshwari, partner at tax and consulting firm AKM Global.



The issue of restrictions on availing input tax credit (ITC) has also plagued the GST system. The ITC can be claimed till next November of the close of the financial year. After that ITC can’t be claimed.

The other issue is credit cannot be claimed if it is not shown in the seller form GSTR1 even if taxpayers have paid the taxes.

Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi chambers, says taxpayers are facing a lot of issues when compliances are not done by the vendors and as a result, the recipient of supply faces reversal of credit.

“Challenges in ensuring smooth input tax credit mechanisms continue to impede seamless implementation,” says Maheshwari.



He, however, adds that the GST Council meeting on June 22 proposed various reliefs and benefits aimed at addressing multiple challenges and improving compliance for businesses, marking a positive step by the government.

The GST Council revamped tax rates and gave clarity on them for goods such as milk cans, carton boxes, sprinklers, solar cookers and services provided by the Indian Railways. It also waived interest and penalty for demand notices issued for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 in cases where the taxpayer pays the full amount of tax raised.

Talking about a survey on GST undertaken by Deloitte India, Mahesh Jaising, partner at the consultancy firm, says looking ahead, there is a clear call from businesses for the next phase of GST reforms — GST 2.0.