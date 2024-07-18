Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / NRI deposits see $3 billion inflows in April-May FY25, shows RBI data

NRI deposits see $3 billion inflows in April-May FY25, shows RBI data

In May alone, inflows into the various NRI schemes stood at $1.7 billion compared to $1.07 billion in April

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Overseas Indians deposited close to $3 billion in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes in April-May FY25, which is over four times higher than the amount deposited in these schemes in the same period last year, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday showed.

In April-May FY25, inflows into the NRI schemes stood at $2.72 billion, compared to $623 million during the same period a year ago. With this, the total outstanding NRI deposits as of May stood at $154.72 billion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In May alone, inflows into various NRI schemes stood at $1.7 billion compared to $1.07 billion in April, according to the data.

The NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.

During April–May FY25 period, maximum flows came into NRE deposits. According to RBI data, NRE deposits witnessed an inflow of $1.13 billion during this period, compared to an outflow of $10 million in the corresponding period a year ago. The total outstanding NRE deposits now stand at close to $100 billion.

Meanwhile, over $1.10 billion came into FCNR deposits compared to $524 million in the corresponding period a year ago, taking the total outstanding to $26.8 billion.

More From This Section

Rupee settles at a new closing low of 83.66 against the US dollar

Revival in rural spending pushing demand conditions: RBI bulletin

G7 trade ministers' meet: Union min Goyal discusses FTA with UK, EU

Premium

Fintech Budget wishlist: Simplified tax structures, regulatory clarity

Strong fiscal position likely to enhance India's growth, says ADB


Similarly, NRO deposits also saw substantial flow of $481 million in April–May FY25, compared to $109 million during the same period a year ago, taking the total outstanding to $28 billion.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IDBI Bank stake sale: RBI vetting process in final leg, report by month-end

RBI report raises the neutral rate due to a shift in potential output

Vegetable price flare-up in June halted disinflation, says RBI report

Outward remittances under LRS decline by 16% in May tracking high base

Union Budget 2024 to signal next steps for IDBI Bank privatisation

Topics :RBINRI depositFDI inflows

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story