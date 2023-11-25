Odisha CM approves 12 key projects with investment of Rs 84,918 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved 12 key projects with a cumulative investment intent of Rs 84,918.75 crore.

These projects will create employment opportunities for 42,281 people across various sectors, an official said.

The investment proposals in apparel and textiles, green hydrogen and green ammonia, steel, power and renewable energy, chemical and petrochemical downstream sectors were approved at the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by the chief minister on Friday, the official said.

These projects will be located across the state in the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

In the apparel and textiles sector, Welspun Living Limited received the nod of the HLCA to establish an integrated textile and logistics facility at Choudwar in Cuttack district, with an investment of Rs 3,050 crore. The project has the potential to create employment for 20,210 people, an official said.

Welspun Corp Limited got a green signal for Rs 3,137 crore investment in pipe manufacturing and pipe coating plant in Sambalpur district which will generate employment for 3,830 individuals in Sambalpur.

The state government has also recently approved the project of Sintex BAPL, Welspun's wholly-owned subsidiary, for setting up a manufacturing unit for CPVC, UPVC, PVC fittings and plastic tanks in Sambalpur district.

To promote green hydrogen and green ammonia sector, the state government has given approval to Welspun New Energy Limited to set up a 0.70 MMTPA green ammonia manufacturing unit in Kendrapada district with an investment of Rs 13,860 crore, which will generate employment for 1,000 individuals, an official said.

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited has got the nod to establish a 0.72 MMTPA green ammonia manufacturing unit in Gopalpur, Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 13,000 crore and will generate employment for 1,250 individuals.

ReNew E-Fuels Private Limited (REFPL) has also got an approval for investment of Rs 10,005 crore to establish a green hydrogen (100 KTPA) and green methanol (500 KTPA) manufacturing unit in Malkangiri district for Rs 9,000 crore to establish green hydrogen (60 KTPA) and green methanol (300 KTPA) manufacturing unit in Rayagada district. It will generate employment for 2,800 people.

In the steel sector, Tata Steel's project to establish an HR & CR Coilplant with a production capacity of 6.50 MTPA in Dhenkanal received HLCA's approval. This mega project, valued at Rs 10,351.11 crore, is expected to create employment opportunities for 3,725 people.

Also, Orissa Metallurgical Industry Private Limited received approval for investing Rs 5,200 crore for the establishment of 2 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant, 240 MW Captive Power Plant and 1 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit, generating employment for 6,000 individuals in Jharsuguda district.

In the steel (downstream) sector, BMW Industries Limited secured HLCA approval for investment of Rs 1,094.82 crore for the establishment of its production plant in Kalinganagar, Jajpur district generating employment for 1,950 people.

In the power and renewable energy sector, NTPC Limited secured approval to establish an 800 MW super thermal power plant in Sundergarh, with an investment of Rs 9,208.36 crore, which is projected to provide employment to 1,366 individuals.

The HLCA approved another investment of Rs 6012.46 crore from Ind Barath Energy Utkal Limited to establish 1X800 MW ULTRA Super Critical Coal Fired Thermal Power Project. It is set to generate employment for 450 people in Jharsuguda.

The chemical and petrochemical downstream sector also witnessed a significant boost with the approval of Aegis Vopak's project to establish a greenfield tank storage facility for liquid ammonia of 80,000 TPA capacity production unit in, Gopalpur, Ganjam district, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and an employment potential of 100 individuals.