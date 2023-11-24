Crude oil refining output up marginally in Oct to 20.6 MMT: Oil ministry

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|Crude Oil processed by refiners
|Domestic crude oil produced
|Month
|(Million metric tonnes)
|(Million metric tonnes)
|October
|20.41
|2.46
|November
|19.58
|2.41
|December
|22.27
|2.48
|January, 2023
|22.81
|2.49
|February
|20.84
|2.16
|March
|23
|2.45
|April
|21.45
|2.38
|May
|22.72
|2.5
|June
|21.53
|2.43
|July
|21.88
|2.5
|August
|21.92
|2.49
|September
|20.28
|2.38
|October
|20.56
|2.49
|
Source : Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell
