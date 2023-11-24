Home / Economy / News / Crude oil refining output up marginally in Oct to 20.6 MMT: Oil ministry

Crude oil refining output up marginally in Oct to 20.6 MMT: Oil ministry

Of this, government-owned oil companies and joint ventures processed 14.3 MMT, while private refiners processed 6.2 MMT of crude oil, the data showed

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Indian refiners processed 20.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in October, 0.9 per cent higher than the 20.4 MMT of crude processed in the same month last year, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Of this, government-owned oil companies and joint ventures processed 14.3 MMT, while private refiners processed 6.2 MMT of crude oil, the data showed.

Meanwhile, domestic crude production rose by an annual 1.2 per cent to 2.49 MMT in October. The output increased by 4.6 per cent sequentially from the 2.43 MMT registered in September. In October, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 1.62 MMT, followed by Oil India Limited (OIL) at 0.3 MMT.

Crude oil imports increased by 2.2 per cent to 18.52 MMT in October, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Imports stood at 17.5 MMT in September. In the first seven months of the current financial year, crude oil import volumes rose 0.6 per cent cumulatively.

Russia remained the single-largest supplier of crude oil for the 13th straight month as of October, estimates made by London-based commodity data analytics provider Vortexa, which tracks ship movements to estimate imports, show.

Gross production of natural gas for October was 3,161 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters (MMSCM), higher by 9.3 per cent compared with the corresponding month of the previous year. The cumulative gross production of natural gas was 21,040 MMSCM for the current financial year till October. This was higher by 4.8 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

During this period, crude oil imports from Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries increased to a 10-month high in October.

  Crude Oil processed by refiners Domestic crude oil produced
Month (Million metric tonnes) (Million metric tonnes)
October 20.41 2.46
November 19.58 2.41
December 22.27 2.48
January, 2023 22.81 2.49
February 20.84 2.16
March 23 2.45
April 21.45 2.38
May 22.72 2.5
June 21.53 2.43
July 21.88 2.5
August 21.92 2.49
September 20.28 2.38
October 20.56 2.49
     
Source : Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell
  

Topics :Crude Oil Priceoil companiesOil production

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

