Oil extends loses by 5%, falls below $73 a barrel; Brent futures dips 3%

Both benchmarks closed at their lowest since late March in the previous session, when they also recorded their biggest one-day percentage declines since early January

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday after plunging 5 per cent in the previous session, as investors fretted about the health of the US economy ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in 
the day.
 
Brent futures fell $2.72, or 3.6 per cent, to $72.60 a barrel by 7.25 PM India time, while West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.77, or 3.8 per cent, to $68.69.
 
Both benchmarks closed at their lowest since late March in the previous session, when they also recorded their biggest one-day percentage declines since early January. 
 
“The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another quarter-point increase later today as part of its long-running battle against inflation,” PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

