UP rolls out Gram-Urja model to cut LPG use by 70 pc in rural homes

Rural households will benefit from the construction of personal cattle sheds, and the dung generated will be used in biogas units to produce kitchen fuel

Additionally, farmers can sell the leftover slurry as organic fertiliser to nearby cultivators, creating a new income stream and enhancing self-sufficiency

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh rolled out the Gram-Urja model to boost energy self-sufficiency and employment opportunities for rural households.

The initiative promotes the local production of organic fertiliser and aims to reduce domestic LPG use by 70 per cent, the state government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative is being integrated with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme, and is planned to directly benefit farmers. Biogas units will be installed near individual households or farms, enabling farmers to produce both cooking gas and organic fertiliser for personal use. This will cut farming costs and improve productivity, the statement added.

 

Rural households will benefit from the construction of personal cattle sheds, and the dung generated will be used in biogas units to produce kitchen fuel.

Additionally, farmers can sell the leftover slurry as organic fertiliser to nearby cultivators, creating a new income stream and enhancing self-sufficiency, the statement said.

Anurag Srivastava, OSD, Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Commission, said that domestic biogas units installed at the village level will reduce kitchen LPG consumption by nearly 70 per cent. This will not only lower household expenses but also support environmental conservation.

The government also plans to establish biogas and organic fertiliser plants in 43 selected cow shelters. Each shelter is expected to produce up to 50 quintals of slurry per month, which will be a valuable resource for nearby farmers engaged in organic farming.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

