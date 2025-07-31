Rupee hits new closing low on US penalties, worst drop since September 2022

The rupee closed at a new low of 87.60 against the dollar on Thursday, down 0.2 per cent from the previous close, marking its weakest finish on record. The drop followed a late-Wednesday announcement by US President Donald Trump that the US would impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports beginning August 1, along with unspecified penalties over India’s arms and oil purchases from Russia.

The rupee logged a 2.09 per cent depreciation in July, its worst monthly fall since September 2022.

Intraday fall curbed by RBI intervention

Intraday, the rupee touched a low of 87.75 per dollar, before recovering slightly as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales, according to market participants.

The rupee had settled at 87.42 on Wednesday, marking a 0.7 per cent daily loss — its sharpest single-day decline in more than two and a half months. The previous record closing low was 87.58, set on February 6, 2025. The rupee’s all-time intraday low remains 87.95, touched on February 10, 2025. Traders see continued pressure, resistance at 87.90 “The rupee is trading with a depreciation bias because of dollar buying by importers and foreign portfolio investors,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The RBI intervened at 87.75 per dollar. The rupee will continue to weaken with near-term resistance seen at 87.90 per dollar,” he added.

A Business Standard poll found a majority of respondents expect the rupee to trade with heightened volatility, targeting a level near 88 per dollar with support seen at 86.50, by September 2025. Trade, dollar trends weigh on emerging currencies Currency strategists said trade tensions and the broader strength of the dollar continue to weigh on emerging market currencies, dragging the rupee toward fresh lows. “The tariffs that we see on India have impacted us. The currency is reacting to the relatively higher tariffs imposed on India compared to other countries. This month alone, the rupee has depreciated by around 2.3 per cent, and that’s been a key driving force, along with the appreciation of the dollar index,” said Sameer Narang, Head of Economics Research at ICICI Bank.

“Given these trends, we believe pressure will remain on most currencies, especially with the added weight of tariffs. For now, the medium-term outlook will depend on how the tariff issue unfolds,” Narang added. Fed holds rates steady; adds to volatility Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 4.25–4.5 per cent in a 9–2 vote. Two Trump-appointed governors dissented in favour of a rate cut. The decision triggered volatility across markets, pushing both the dollar and US Treasury yields higher. FY26 depreciation reaches 2.4%; correction possible So far in the current financial year (FY26), the rupee has depreciated by 2.4 per cent.