Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India aims to import about 10% of its LPG from US starting 2026: Report

India aims to import about 10% of its LPG from US starting 2026: Report

India had rarely bought U.S. LPG in the past due to higher freight costs, but state retailers began buying U.S. LPG in May after China imposed retaliatory import tariffs on U.S. propane

fossil fuel, gas, lpg, pipes

India's import of US oil has more than doubled this year, data obtained from sources showed. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India plans to source about 10 per cent of its cooking gas imports from the US beginning in 2026 as part of a broader effort to boost energy purchases to narrow its trade gap with Washington, four industry refining sources familiar with the matter said.

The world's third biggest oil importer and consumer relies heavily on West Asian producers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with more than 90 per cent of its roughly 20.5 million metric tons of imports in 2024 coming from the region.

LPG is a mix of propane and butane used for cooking fuel and is mainly imported by state retailers Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp and sold at a subsidised price to households.

 

India had rarely bought US LPG in the past due to higher freight costs, but state retailers began buying US LPG in May after China imposed retaliatory import tariffs on US propane.

India plans to eliminate import tax on US propane and butane used for making LPG, sources previously told Reuters.

Also Read

PremiumVietnam's Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (left) with Naresh Pachisia, Bharat Chamber of Commerce president, at an event in Kolkata on Monday.

Trade with India should reach $20 bn: Vietnam envoy Nguyen Thanh Hai

PremiumIndia US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Notification effective from date of its publication in official gazette

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin calls for expanding use of national currencies among Brics nations

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

US close to several trade deals, announcements expected in days: Bessent

exports, imports, trade

Ball in Washington's court on India-US interim trade pact before July 9

India has pledged to increase US energy purchases by $10 billion to $25 billion in the near future and the two nations in February agreed to target $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

India's import of US oil has more than doubled this year, data obtained from sources showed.

"We are looking to the US as a reliable alternative source of both crude and LPG. We need to diversify our sources of LPG," said one of the sources who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media.

India has been diversifying its crude oil suppliers to reduce geopolitical risks and support its growing refining capacity. However, its LPG suppliers remain concentrated in the West Asia, typically purchased on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Chinese import tariffs on US propane, currently at 10 per cent, have opened up arbitrage opportunities for Indian buyers, further incentivising a shift toward US cargoes, a second source said.

"We would prefer to import from the US on a delivered basis to mitigate freight risks - similar to how we already buy US crude," he said.

Indian state refiners are seeing annual LPG demand growth of about 5 per cent to 6 per cent, with total imports projected to rise to 22 million tonnes to 23 million tonnes by 2026, two of the sources said.

India's oil ministry and the three state fuel retailers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pricing will be key to determining the exact volume of US LPG imports, a third industry source said.

The International Energy Agency expects India's LPG demand to grow at an average of 2.5 per cent between 2024 and 2030, reaching 1.2 million barrels per day, or roughly 37.7 million tonnes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Thali, Food, Lunch

Cost of veg and non-veg thali drops in June as vegetable prices ease

Donald Trump, Trump

US close to deal with India, says Trump as he announces new tariff rates

Niti Aayog

85% Northeastern districts are top SDG performers, says NITI Aayog

Premiume-way bills (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)

June e-way bills 2.6% lower than May, indicating possible GST moderation

PremiumElectronics, Electronics manufacturing, Manufacturing Industry, electronics component scheme, Ministry of Electronics

Electronics push: Centre gets ₹8,000 cr proposals for components scheme

Topics : trade LPG West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon