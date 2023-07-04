Home / Economy / News / OMCs increase price of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 7 to Rs 1,780

OMCs increase price of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 7 to Rs 1,780

After the increase, the retail sales price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780. However, there is no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders

ANI
After this hike, commercial LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will increase from Rs 1,733.50 to Rs 1,740.50, in Chennai, it will increase from Rs 1,945 to Rs 1,952, and in Kolkata, it will increase from Rs 1,895 to Rs 1,902.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Public sector Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 7 a cylinder.

After the increase, the retail sales price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 1,773 to Rs 1,780. However, there is no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

After this hike, commercial LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will increase from Rs 1,733.50 to Rs 1,740.50, in Chennai, it will increase from Rs 1,945 to Rs 1,952, and in Kolkata, it will increase from Rs 1,895 to Rs 1,902.

Before this latest hike there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year. While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, in June it was reduced by Rs 83. (ANI)

On June 1, Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been slashed by Rs 83.50 to Rs 1,773 per unit of 19 kg with immediate effect.

However, there was no revision in domestic cylinder prices.

Oil marketing companies generally revise the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices on the first day of every month. Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes.

In May, petroleum and oil marketing companies slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50.

In April, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit.Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time on September 1 last year by Rs 91.50. On August 1, 2022, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were also reduced by Rs 36.

Topics :oil marketing companiesLPG cylinder price

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

