Consumer demand revival may take one more year despite moderating inflation

The MPC said going forward, the inflation trajectory would be guided by food dynamics. In this regard, there is still uncertainty over the monsoon in August and September. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected normal rainfall for July (94 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average) after June, the first month of the monsoon, delivered sub-normal rains in many parts of the country. Parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar may turn out to be an exception in July, it said.

Though the retail inflation has fallen to 4.70 per cent in April (the first month of 2023-24) from 5.66 per cent in March and then further to 4.25 per cent, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest policy review pegged the rate of price rise at 5.1 per cent in 2023-24. It would be though lower than 6.66 per cent in 2022-23, it would still be above the RBI's target of four per cent.