On an upswing: Engineering goods exports pick up pace in H2FY24, shows data

After a tepid start in FY24, demand for engineering goods picked up from December, commerce department data showed. The exports of engineering goods — comprising over a fourth of India's export basket — grew 2.1 per cent to $109.3 billion. The top five export destinations from April to February (2023-24) included the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Italy. Indian exporters also sold engineering goods to new markets such as Macao, Georgia, Croatia, and Azerbaijan.
