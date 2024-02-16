Home / Economy / News / Outward FDI rises 25.7% to $2.1 billion in January, shows RBI data

Outward FDI rises 25.7% to $2.1 billion in January, shows RBI data

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components - equity, loans, and guarantees

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Abhijit Lele Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose by 25.7 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to $2.09 billion in January 2024, compared to over $1.66 billion in January 2023.

Sequentially, they declined from $2.5 billion in December 2023, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components – equity, loans, and guarantees.

The equity commitments rose to $760.9 million in January 2024 from $597.4 million in January 2023. It was lower than the $834.7 million recorded in December 2023.

Debt commitments increased to $306.2 million in January 2023 from $215.6 million a year ago. However, it more than halved from $687.9 million in December 2023.

Guarantees for overseas units rose to $1.02 billion in January this year from $854.1 million in January 2023. They were also up marginally compared to $988.4 million in December 2023, RBI data showed.

Also Read

Net FDI in India down to $ 13.54 billion in Apr-Nov 2023, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI nosedives to $2.25 billion in December: RBI data

Outward FDI halves Y-o-Y to $1.55 billion in November, shows RBI data

Equity FDI into India declines sharply to $5.7 bn in April-July period

China's FDI deficit may be a sign for increased global investment in India

Bond inclusion should not lead to volatility: Ashima Goyal of RBI MPC

SBI seeks CRR reduction on green deposits, says chairman Dinesh Khara

Foreign exchange reserves snaps two-week gaining streak, shows RBI data

Rating agencies need to review their framework, says CEA Nageswaran

Karnataka govt announces Rs 100 cr for makeover of 'birthplace' of Hanuman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Outward FDIRBI PolicyIndian Economy

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story