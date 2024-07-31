Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Over 70 mn ITRs filed for FY24 till 7 pm on last day: I-T department

Over 70 mn ITRs filed for FY24 till 7 pm on last day: I-T department

The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 (fiscal year 2022-23) filed till July 31, 2023 were more than 67.7 mn, with over 6.433 mn ITRs being filed on 31st July, 2023

INCOME TAX
July 31 is the last date for filing income tax returns for taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Over 70 mn income tax returns have been filed till 7 pm on Wednesday -- the last day for filing ITRs for income earned in 2023-24 fiscal.

"More than 70 mn ITRs have been filed so far (31st July), out of which over 5 mn ITRs have been filed today till 7 pm!," the I-T department posted on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

July 31 is the last date for filing income tax returns for taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited.

The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 (fiscal year 2022-23) filed till July 31, 2023 were more than 67.7 mn, with over 6.433 mn ITRs being filed on 31st July, 2023.

To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X, the I-T department said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

About 60 mn ITRs filed for FY24, 70% under new tax regime: Revenue secy

ITR filing deadline on July 31: Extension uncertain; all you need to know

Exaggerated, bogus claims to get refunds punishable offence, warns I-T dept

How to file 'belated' ITR: Benefits, limitations, and step-by-step guide

66% taxpayers opted for new ITR filing in current season: CBDT chairman

Topics :income tax returnsincome tax returne-filing of income tax returnsITR filingITR filing last day

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story