Over 80 million people worked under MGNREGA in FY24, shows data

Over 80 million people worked under MGNREGA in FY24, shows data

It is the lowest number of beneficiaries to have accessed employment under the scheme since the Covid-19 pandemic

Representational Image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
The demand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has tapered off during the financial year 2023-24 with almost 83.2 million people working in the programme down from 87.5 million in FY23.

This is the lowest number of people who have got temporary jobs under the scheme since 2020-21 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country and scores of labourers migrated from the cities to the villages. MGNREGA became their only source of income.

However, when compared to the pre-pandemic years, the number of people who have worked in the scheme in FY24 still remains fairly high. This, several economists say, is also an indicator that though the overall economy is doing well and sectors such as construction are booming, when it comes to rural jobs markets, it hasn’t gone back to its pre-pandemic levels. Around 3.070 billion person days of employment was provided in FY24, which is 4.42 per cent more than FY23. The number of people who have worked in the scheme does not include West Bengal, where the scheme has been suspended due to a dispute between Centre and the state government.

MGNREGS Balance Sheet 

Heads 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 2020-21 2019-20 2018-19 2017-18 2016-17 2015-16 2014-15
Avg Days of Work Provided 51.83 47.83 50.07 51.52 48.4 50.88 45.69 46 48.85 40.17
Persondays of work provided* 306.85 293.7 363.19 389.09 NA NA NA NA NA NA
Total Individuals worked* 8.32 8.75 10.61 11.91 7.88 7.77 7.59 7.66 7.22 6.2
Total Households Worked* 5.98 6.18 7.25 7.55 5.48 5.27 5.11 5.12 4.81 4.13
Total Expenditure ** 105,541 101,120 106,490 111,720 68,266 69,618 63,649 58,063 44,002 36,025
*In crore
**In RS crore as on March 31. Note: All decimals have been rounded off
 
NOTE: The financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic when demand 
 
Source: MGNREGA website

Topics :CoronavirusMGNREGAMGNREGSMGNREGA fundsEmployment

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

