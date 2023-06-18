Export growth still depends on demand in Europe, North America

Responding to the May exports figures, Dr. A Sakthivel, president, the Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations (FIEO), said that sharp decline in the international demand situation has led to the fall in overall exports. He blamed the economic slowdown in the United States (US) and Europe due to persistent geopolitical tensions, monetary tightening, and recessionary fears. He hoped that the exports will start showing better growth numbers starting July 2023, as things are expected to improve from the third quarter of the calendar year, when fresh orders for the festival and New Year season will start coming in. The government has similar views on exports growth figures and export growth prospects.

The trade data for May released by the Commerce Ministry last week shows a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 10.31 per cent for merchandise exports and 6.59 per cent for merchandise imports leading to a five-month-high trade deficit of $22.22 billion. In all probability, it is the fall in commodity prices that has led to these declines and not necessarily the volumes. Indeed, the widening trade deficit suggests a relative pick up in the domestic economy, where the growth indicators are encouraging and prices are moderating, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pointed out in its recent bi-monthly monetary policy statement.