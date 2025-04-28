Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal meets UK business minister Reynolds to discuss trade deal

"The business and trade secretary will meet with the Indian Minister of Commerce in London today and tomorrow to progress negotiations on a UK/India free trade agreement," UK PM's spokesperson said

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister
Reuters LONDON
Apr 28 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds will meet Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in London on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a trade deal, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. 

"The business and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, will meet with the Indian Minister of Commerce in London today and tomorrow to progress negotiations on a UK/India free trade agreement," the spokesperson told reporters.

"The government's committed to doing the right deal with India, which will improve access for UK businesses, cut tariffs and make trade cheaper and easier." 

Apr 28 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

