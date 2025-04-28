Govt sets up committee to frame broad contours of manufacturing mission

The government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to frame the broad contours of the proposed national manufacturing mission, announced in the Budget in February, an official said.

The committee, established under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam, is holding a series of stakeholder consultations.

On February 1, the government announced the setting up of the mission to further promote the Make in India initiative.

The mission's mandate will include five focus areas: ease and cost of doing business; future-ready workforce for in-demand jobs; a vibrant and dynamic MSME sector; availability of technology; and quality products. It will also cover small, medium and large industries.

"Stakeholders' consultations are on, including with states and domestic industry. The committee will look at the framework of the mission," the official added.

The country's manufacturing accounts for about 16-17 per cent of the GDP, and the government is looking to increase the share.

The mission will provide policy support, governance and monitoring framework for central ministries and states.

An industry expert said the proposed mission is expected to enhance competitiveness, increase efficiency, foster innovation, integrate domestic manufacturing into global value chains and make India a globally competitive manufacturing hub.