Piyush Goyal meets Utah Senate president to boost AI, clean energy ties

Goyal on Monday met a business delegation led by President of the Utah State Senate J Stuart Adams and discussed enhancing collaborations

He said that immense potential is there to enhance economic ties between India and Utah. (Photo:PTI)
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met a business delegation led by President of the Utah State Senate J Stuart Adams and discussed enhancing collaborations in areas like AI, clean energy, minerals, biotech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.

Utah is a landlocked state in the western United States.

"Discussions were held on strengthening the collaboration in various domains like AI, clean energy, minerals, academia and research, biotech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing," Goyal said in a social media post.

He said that immense potential is there to enhance economic ties between India and Utah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

