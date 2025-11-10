Prolonged monsoon delays rabi sowing of wheat, barley in Rajasthan

Rabi sowing is going on at a slow pace in Rajasthan, as prolonged monsoon in the state disrupted the seeding of winter crops, especially wheat and barley, commodity traders said.

Sowing for both of these crops hasn't even reached 50 per cent of the state agriculture department targets, with only 15-20 days left for sowing. However, traders are optimistic that sowing will pick up and the target will be achieved.

According to data from the Rajasthan Agriculture Department, only 12 per cent of wheat has been sown in the state as of November 6. Last year, wheat was sown on 38.37 lakh hectares in the state. This year, the department has slightly reduced the sowing target to 36 lakh hectares.

However, as of November 6, wheat has been sown on only 4.35 lakh hectares. ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh allows credit, debit and UPI payments for GST filing K G Jhalani, a wheat trader at Jaipur's Kukarkheda grain market, said that wheat sowing should touch close to this year’s target. “Grain sowing is continuing at a rapid pace across the state. Due to delayed and prolonged monsoon rains this year, harvesting of kharif crops such as moong, soybean, and groundnut was delayed. Fields were cleared of previous crops by Diwali, and then they were prepared for rabi crops,” he said.

According to data shared by the department, 35 per cent of barley has been sown till the first week of November. Last year, the target for barley sowing was 3.30 lakh hectares, which has been increased to 3.80 lakh hectares this year. As of November 6, only 1.33 lakh hectares have been sown. “Barley has been a profitable crop for farmers in the last two to three decades. Therefore, barley sowing should increase,” Jhalani said. Meanwhile, gram is the most commonly sown pulse crop during the rabi season in the state. So far, around 64 per cent of gram sowing has been completed. Last year, the target was to sow gram in 16.55 lakh hectares. This year, the sowing target has been significantly increased to 21.50 lakh hectares. By November 6, gram had been sown in 13.80 lakh hectares.