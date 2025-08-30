Piyush Goyal slams India Inc, says needs to step out of 'cosy comfort zone'

Commerce Ministry Piyush Goyal on Saturday came down heavily on India Inc over their complacence, saying they need to get out of their comfort zone and look at global opportunities instead of depending solely on the domestic market.

"I often feel the large 1.4 billion domestic market has become somewhat a cosy comfort zone in which our businesses make good profit and don't venture out to look at opportunities around the world," he said.

Speaking at the India-UAE Business interaction organised by industry group CII, Goyal noted that the amount of value addition by Indian industry is very low, pointing out how India is a seller of rice but not rice puffs or ready-to-eat food products. He also pointed to the steel industry, saying it sells iron ore seller but is not an exporter of high-quality steel.