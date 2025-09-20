Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal to visit US on Monday to push for early trade deal talks

Piyush Goyal to visit US on Monday to push for early trade deal talks

Goyal's visit follows a positive meeting between trade negotiators in New Delhi last week as India and the US step up efforts to resolve tensions and conclude a trade agreement

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A delegation headed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States on Monday to advance talks on an ‘early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement’, the commerce department said on Saturday.
 
Goyal’s visit follows a meeting of the chief negotiators of both countries in New Delhi on September 16. A team of officials led by Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch and an Indian team led by special secretary in the commerce department Rajesh Agrawal met earlier this week. Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to achieve a “mutually beneficial” trade deal, setting aside recent strains in bilateral relations. The meeting was described as ‘positive’.
 
“During the last visit of the team of officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard,” the statement said.
 
This will be the second meeting between the trade negotiating teams since the US administration last month imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on most Indian goods, including a 25 per cent tariff on Russian oil purchases.
 
The talks come against the backdrop of signs of easing tensions between the US and India. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted conciliatory messages on social media earlier this month, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding negotiations for a trade deal at the earliest.
 
In February, Modi and Trump announced their intention to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement by the autumn of 2025. In recent days, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said a trade deal with the US could be finalised by end-November.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Consumer Helpline launches dedicated category for GST complaints

US pushes to include India's Russian crude imports in trade negotiations

PM Narendra Modi to launch maritime initiative in Gujarat on Saturday

Premium

Explore infra for trading beyond $-₹ currency pairs: Malhotra to CCIL

Premium

Tariff turbulence: Mass-market products feel the US tariff pinch

Topics :Piyush GoyalUnited Statestrade agreementsCommerce ministry

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story