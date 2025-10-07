RBI in no rush for nationwide CBDC rollout, awaits global coordination: DG

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in no hurry to launch the central bank digital currency (CBDC) nationwide, as its most effective use case — cross-border payments — requires other countries to introduce their own CBDCs simultaneously, said T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, RBI.

“The basic use case for CBDC eventually comes in the cross-border space, so we have to get into a few cross-border arrangements and see how it works. We are in no hurry to launch it nationwide. For this system to launch, you have to have other countries also launching it simultaneously. For various reasons, these things are progressing much better than they were two to three years back. But, at this point in time, we have to wait for them to come,” Sankar said on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

“The CBDC pilot is doing well. We are right now focused on creating sufficient use cases, particularly programmable ones. At this point in time, we are focusing on getting the programmable use cases to be commonly used. The total number of users is now at seven million,” he said. According to the RBI’s annual report, as at end-March 2025, the pilot in the CBDC retail segment was expanded to 17 banks and six million users since its inception in December 2022. To further enhance adoption and improve distribution, certain non-banks have been allowed to offer CBDC wallets. Moreover, the scope of CBDC – wholesale was expanded and diversified with the addition of four standalone primary dealers (SPDs), the RBI said.

CBDC is the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is akin to sovereign paper currency but takes a different form, exchangeable at par with the existing currency and accepted as a medium of payment, legal tender, and a safe store of value. CBDCs would appear as a liability on a central bank’s balance sheet. The RBI began pilots for both CBDC retail and wholesale segments in late 2022. RBI stresses responsible use of AI in financial systems Separately, Sankar said while the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) are transformative, its use in finance must be handled responsibly.

“In finance, the margin for error is even narrower, as financial institutions are built on trust and economies prosper on stability. Therefore, the integration of AI in financial systems must be approached as a matter of profound responsibility, with due recognition and mitigation of risks,” he said. Sankar said that AI can expand financial access, strengthen safeguards, and improve efficiencies, including better credit assessment through alternative data and transaction patterns of unbanked customers. However, he cautioned that AI systems trained on vast datasets could also absorb biases inherent in the data. “AI systems trained on biased historical data are likely to perpetuate or amplify historical discrimination in credit profiling or hiring,” he said.

Sankar highlighted that the RBI has always fostered innovation with safeguards. “Through calibrated guidance, supervisory oversight, and structured engagement with industry, the RBI aims to foster an ecosystem where financial innovation flourishes without compromising systemic security. As AI reshapes the financial landscape, this approach remains unchanged. Progress and prudence must go hand in hand,” he said. “While AI holds immense promise, the financial system demands the highest degree of prudence. Critical infrastructure and institutions must be ring-fenced from unchecked risks that could arise from untested or poorly governed AI deployments. The objective is not to obstruct innovation but to ensure that its applications never compromise the stability or integrity of the system,” Sankar added.

RBI piloting tokenisation of certificates of deposit (CDs) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is piloting the tokenisation of certificates of deposit (CDs) as its first use case for asset tokenisation, said Suvendu Pati, Chief General Manager at the RBI. The central bank is leveraging the wholesale segment of its CBDC as the underlying platform for the project and is collaborating with a few banks on the initiative. CDs are short-term, negotiable money market instruments issued by banks and financial institutions to raise funds. The RBI has already commenced the tokenisation of CDs on a pilot basis and will launch it at the Global Fintech Fest on October 8.