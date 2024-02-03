Home / Economy / News / PM Modi lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha

PM Modi lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore.

PM Modi | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Sambalpur (Odisha)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore.

Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021.

The PM also flagged off the Puri-Sonepur-Puri weekly express, which will improve connectivity in the region, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.

He also inaugurated the 412-km DhamraAngul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL)'.

Built at a cost of around Rs 2,450 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga', the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the function.

Also Read

Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Odisha earned Rs 50,000 cr revenue from mining in FY 2021-22: Chief secy

Indian economy to grow at 6.7% between fiscals 2024 to 2031: CRISIL

Oil prices fall as US jobs data dents hope for near-term rate cuts

Besides avoiding recession, US also creating hundreds of thousands of jobs

Share of rural roads in total spends likely to fall further, shows data

Government bonds give up early gains as traders sell at a profit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterOdisha Odisha economy

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story