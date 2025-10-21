India a symbol of stability and sensitivity, says PM Modi in Diwali letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote a letter to citizens, wishing them on Diwali and reminding them of the “historic achievements” of the government, such as Operation Sindoor, ending Naxalism, and rolling out new reforms in goods and services tax (GST).

Modi said his government had implemented lower GST rates on the first day of Navaratri. During the “GST Bachat Utsav” (savings festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees, he said.

In a world going through multiple crises, “India has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity.” “We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future.”

In the journey of a “viksit” (developed) and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), our primary responsibility as citizens is to fulfil our duties towards the nation, he said, and urged citizens to adopt “swadeshi” and proudly say “this is swadeshi.” Modi asked people to promote the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Best India), “respect all languages”, maintain cleanliness and prioritise their health. “Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10 per cent and embrace yoga. All these efforts will rapidly move us towards a Viksit Bharat.” Modi said it is the second Deepavali after the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was constructed. He drew a parallel between lessons from Lord Ram’s life and Operation Sindoor. He said that Lord Ram’s life teaches “us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice”. The country saw a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. In that military operation, “India not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice.”