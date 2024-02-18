PM Modi's 2nd term: 27 overseas visits focused on foreign policy outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking his seventh trip to the nation. However, it was his unexpected stopover in Qatar that stole the headlines, coming just days after the country released eight Indian Navy veterans, who were earlier facing the death penalty.

This was Modi’s probably last foreign visit in this term as prime minister. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As of February 2024, Modi has chalked up 76 foreign trips, visiting 66 countries --surpassing his predecessor Manmohan Singh’s tally of 73 international visits during his 10-year tenure. Yet, the PM has flown into foreign countries far less frequently in his second term, embarking on just 27 overseas visits compared to the 49 his first stint in office.



Barring a short trip to Dhaka, his overseas itinerary was empty for 21-straight months during 2020 and 2021 during the Covid pandemic.

Despite the reduced number of trips by Modi in his second term as PM, each had been carefully selected to maximise foreign policy outreach and access to international leaders, according to Rajiv Bhatia, a former ambassador and distinguished fellow at foreign policy think tank Gateway House. He cited Modi's attendance at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa and the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, as key examples of the PM’s strategic diplomacy. These events were held just days before India hosted the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, Bhatia noted.



Modi’s image as foreign policy-focused PM has been further consolidated during this term, Bhatia said.

After visiting a wide range of countries in his first term, Modi shifted his focus to major global powers and trade partners, such as the United States, Germany, and France, which received multiple visits. His trips to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in 2019 and 2022, respectively, underscored India's efforts to establish ties with the mineral-rich Central Asian region.



Key places revisited after a long break

Modi’s second term as PM also saw an Indian leader visiting certain key nations after a long hiatus. His trip to Vatican City in October 2021 marked the first meeting between an Indian PM and the Pope in two decades.



In August 2023, Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Greece, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years. This visit was particularly significant given the global surge in shipping charges due to logistics disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and volatility in commodity prices.

Greek firms are major players in global merchant shipping, with the country’s ship-owners owning a fifth of the world’s fleet. The country’s media also reported that India discussed exploring alternative export routes after Brexit, with a focus on Piraeus, Greece’s largest port.

The country is also being eyed by India as a key staging point for Indian exports to Europe, as part of the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.



Though the PM visited fewer African nations during his second stint in office, visits to South Africa and Egypt saw him stress on India’s credentials of being a long-standing friend of the continent.

Trips made to countries like Papua New Guinea in May 2023, also opened up new ties with parts of the world where Indian presence has been minimal.



Indian skilled labour

Modi's visit to Greece furthered a key foreign policy objective, with both nations agreeing to a critical migration and mobility pact. Months later, Greece, facing a severe shortage of at least 70,000 agricultural workers for the domestic production of vegetables, fruit, olive oil, and milk, turned to India for workers.



Developed nations, grappling with escalating labour costs and inflation, are experiencing a significant worker shortage. India has stepped in to fill this gap.

Last year, the Cabinet greenlit a mobility pact with Italy, a discussion that originated during the prime minister's visit to Rome in October 2021. A similar agreement was inked with Australia in May 2023 during the PM’s visit.

The conclusion of these mobility pacts -- hailed as unique opportunities for India’s skilled youth -- has been a priority during many of the prime minister’s bilateral visits. The agreements signed with France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Finland during the prime minister’s second term are a testament to this.