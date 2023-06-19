PM Narendra Modi's upcoming US visit: India eyes WTO disputes resolution

Broader discussions on trade are expected to take place when Modi meets US President Joe Biden, and the talks could include an “out-of-court settlement” in some of the WTO cases, they said. This could mean a voluntary withdrawal of cases filed against each other with the global trade body, they added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States (US) could see a breakthrough in the pending World Trade Organization (WTO) disputes involving the two nations, according to two people aware of the matter.