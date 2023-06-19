Home / Economy / News / Urge farmers to cultivate millets, pulses: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Nabard

Urge farmers to cultivate millets, pulses: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Nabard

She also called for protecting the returns of farmers, who are already growing millets

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Urge farmers to cultivate millets, pulses: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Nabard

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to sensitise farmers to shift towards more remunerative but less water-guzzling crops, especially millets, pulses and oilseeds.
With production and marketing of Shree Anna being a national priority in the International Year of Millets 2023, Sitharaman told Nabard to encourage farmers to enhance the area covered under millets.

She also called for protecting the returns of farmers, who are already growing millets.
At a review meeting of Nabard, the FM also advised the institution to work towards ensuring efficiency and outcomes at the ground level with improvement in rural income as the top priority.

Sitharaman said that improving the digital capabilities of rural financial institutions, including regional rural banks (RRBs), be facilitated on a priority basis for augmenting financial inclusion. 
“NABARD should take steps to augment rural credit by correcting regional imbalances for better productivity in rural areas, including in the non-farm sector,” she added.

She told Nabard to work towards rural income generation as a top priority.
The finance minister directed Nabard to facilitate the aggregation of organic producers by farmer-producer organisations, with a focus on Northeast, besides taking steps to augment rural credit.

The FM also chaired another meeting of the consultative committee attached to the finance ministry on ‘Financial Inclusion: Progress and prospects’, in Delhi.
There, Sitharaman suggested identifying credit-deficient districts in each state and carrying out special credit outreach camps in those districts.

The ministry of finance, in a tweet, said that a ‘Chintan Shivir’ was chaired by the cabinet secretary on June 17 in Delhi.
During the ‘Chintan Shivir’, deliberations were held on the implementation of projects and funding for capital expenditure from the Budget. Also discussed were the central public sector enterprises’ internal and extra-budgetary resources and flagship and large schemes, among others.

Also Read

Women-run farmer producer organisations make inroads into may sectors

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

In a first, Kerala adopts water budget to tackle summer water shortage

India to get its first water metro today: All you need to know about it

Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission

Two more Indian drugmakers under scanner for contaminated medicines

PM Modi's US visit: Next chapter of strategic partnership in focus

Rs 2 trillion outflows in sight, RBI's four-day VRR auction sails through

India, UK conclude another round of talks on free trade agreement: Official

CMFRI to strengthen sustainable harvest of selected trawl fishery in Kerala

Topics :Nabard Water conservationFinance ministermillets

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story