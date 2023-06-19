Urge farmers to cultivate millets, pulses: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Nabard



With production and marketing of Shree Anna being a national priority in the International Year of Millets 2023, Sitharaman told Nabard to encourage farmers to enhance the area covered under millets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to sensitise farmers to shift towards more remunerative but less water-guzzling crops, especially millets, pulses and oilseeds.



At a review meeting of Nabard, the FM also advised the institution to work towards ensuring efficiency and outcomes at the ground level with improvement in rural income as the top priority. She also called for protecting the returns of farmers, who are already growing millets.



“NABARD should take steps to augment rural credit by correcting regional imbalances for better productivity in rural areas, including in the non-farm sector,” she added. Sitharaman said that improving the digital capabilities of rural financial institutions, including regional rural banks (RRBs), be facilitated on a priority basis for augmenting financial inclusion.



The finance minister directed Nabard to facilitate the aggregation of organic producers by farmer-producer organisations, with a focus on Northeast, besides taking steps to augment rural credit. She told Nabard to work towards rural income generation as a top priority.



There, Sitharaman suggested identifying credit-deficient districts in each state and carrying out special credit outreach camps in those districts. The FM also chaired another meeting of the consultative committee attached to the finance ministry on ‘Financial Inclusion: Progress and prospects’, in Delhi.