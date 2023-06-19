Home / Economy / News / ESIC adds 1.79 mn new subscribers in April 2023, says payroll data

ESIC adds 1.79 mn new subscribers in April 2023, says payroll data

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 3.53 lakh in April 2023

Press Trust of India


2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 17.88 lakh new subscribers in April 2023, according to the latest payroll data.
 
The ESIC runs a health insurance scheme -- Employees' State Insurance (ESI). The ESI, a social security and health scheme for Indian workers, is financed out of contributions from employers and employees. It manages a corpus for more than 3 crore Insured Persons (IP).
 
"The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 17.88 lakh new employees have been added in the month of April 2023," a labour ministry statement said.
 
Around 30,249 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in April 2023, thus ensuring more coverage, it stated.
 
The ministry said the data reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth as out of the total 17.88 lakh employees added during the month, 8.37 lakh employees, up to the age of 25 years, constitute the bulk of new registrations, which is 47 per cent of the total employees.
 
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 3.53 lakh in April 2023.
 
The data showed that a total of 63 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in April 2023.
 
It shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of society, the ministry said.
 
The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it stated.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

