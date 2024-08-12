Bangladesh unrest may be bitter pill for health-care tourism in India

In the shadow of political upheaval and continuing violence in Bangladesh, New Delhi’s decision to close all visa centres there could deal a blow to India’s health-care tourism sector.

Bangladesh has long been the largest source of medical tourists to India, with a 48 per cent year-on-year surge bringing 449,570 patients in 2023 alone. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This stands in stark contrast to the relatively modest influx from other neighbouring countries like the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Myanmar. In 2022, Bangladeshi patients made up 68.66 per cent of total foreign tourist arrivals in India for medical reasons, a leap from 42.48 per cent in 2016.



For years, hospitals in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Delhi have built an excellent reputation among Bangladeshi patients, who often seek specialised treatments in fields, such as transplants, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and oncology.

To facilitate this medical pilgrimage, Indian hospitals have even stationed representatives in Dhaka.

However, the recent turbulence has cast a shadow of uncertainty over this steady stream of medical tourists. “Given the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, we expect a temporary decline in patients travelling to India for treatment,” said a Max Healthcare spokesperson.

“Several airlines have cancelled scheduled flights to Bangladesh, and we expect visa processing by Indian missions in Bangladesh to be restricted for some time. However, once the situation stabilises, we expect patients to resume their travel to India to access world-class healthcare at Indian hospitals.”



Max Healthcare recorded a 22 per cent growth in its international business last financial year. The surge in Bangladeshi medical tourists had even led to a boost in air connectivity between the two nations.

India’s decision to close its visa facilities in Bangladesh follows the evacuation of 190 non-essential Indian staffers and their families from the High Commission in Dhaka.

“All Indian visa application centres will remain closed till further notice, due to the unstable situation. The next application date will be informed through SMS, and it is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day,” the Indian Visa Application Center said on its website.



Experts warn of the broader implications, with Dr Nisha Taneja, a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), apprehending that the situation will affect India's health care exports to Bangladesh.

“We will see a rise in informal health services exports, with some patients crossing the border without visas to undergo treatment at Indian hospitals,” she said. “Under these circumstances, on humanitarian grounds, India could have a limited window for medical visas only.”

Rohit Azad, an assistant professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, echoed these concerns, highlighting possible revenue impacts.

“It is obviously going to affect (the quantum of) health services that we are providing to them, on account of people who are being treated in our hospitals in India,” Azad added.



